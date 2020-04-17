Standardized test score requirements waived for prospective students

Concordia University, Nebraska is the latest higher education institution to remove standardized test score requirements on a prospective student’s application.

Concordia’s administration recently approved a policy that makes ACT or SAT scores optional on a prospective student’s application for admission, a trend that has been enacted throughout the United States and Nebraska. In an effort to provide more flexible admission options for the students, this policy started as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as high school students have become unable to take or re-take the standardized tests because of public health safety guidelines.

On April 8, Concordia’s administration evaluated this option for a future beyond the current situation and approved the policy to become permanent for future incoming freshmen classes. For freshmen students with a 3.0 or higher GPA, admissions decisions will be made solely based on the student’s high school GPA.

“Concordia is aiming to remove as many barriers as possible for students to apply to the University,” said Aaron Roberts, Concordia director of admissions. “We believe a prospective student’s GPA is a more insightful indicator of their overall body of work across a four-year period than a three-hour standardized test.”

As part of the admissions criteria policy, international prospective students will have additional English proficiency tests available to them — the English3 Proficiency Test (E3PT) and Duolingo English Test — both of which are available to take on-demand online. Previously, international students were required to take either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests, which were administered exclusively in-person.

“This option for international students to take their proficiency exams online and on-demand is especially crucial right now,” said Roberts. “Many of our international students are still trying to gain admission for the Fall 2020 semester, and taking an in-person test is not an option for them.”