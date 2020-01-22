Starfish Gala to Support Chromosome 18 Research

If you don’t have plans for your Valentine’s Day yet, invite the family for the Starfish Gala at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney on Feb 14 from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.

The Gala is in support of the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society and other Rare Diseases. The Research Society is founded out of San Antonio, Texas, but has a local touch to this event.

Erica Johnson, host of the Starfish Gala, became involved with the Research Society with the combination of her son, Lathan, who has a abnormality to his 18th chromosome and her daughter, Lexi, who has done pageants to advocate and educate others about the Research Society.

Johnson adds more about the abnormality:

The Starfish Gala name itself is a way to inspire confidence into those who wish to make a difference. The San Antonio based Research Society uses the starfish as its logo, and Johnson adds as to why the society uses the interesting name and sea creature:

The event begins on Feb. 14 at 5:30 PM with a social hour, proceeding with a dinner and a dance beginning at 6:30 and 7 PM respectively. A silent auction is also available from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Attire is asked to be semi-formal. Tickets are $30.

Erika Johnson reiterates that the Starfish Gala is a family event, that provides more than just events for parents:

For more information, or to purchase tickets and contribute to this event, contact Erica Johnson at 308-529-3494 or at johnsonericamike@yahoo.com. For more information about the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society, visit their website.