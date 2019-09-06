State Fair Board issues statement following reports on meeting

On Thursday afternoon, The Nebraska State Fair Board issued the following statement:

The 2019 Nebraska State Fair ended on Tuesday, September 2, 2019, and the Board concluded its open meeting which routinely continues through the end of the Fair each year. It was reported that the Board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters and this is correct. It is our responsibility to address all staff issues brought to our attention and to make any recommendations or decisions based on facts, not on emotions or rumors. The Board has a process to follow and that was the purpose of our sessions.

Lori Cox, the Nebraska State Fair Executive Director, and the Fair’s staff have had a challenging couple of weeks plagued by inclement weather. But, through those challenges, they provided a successful 150th Fairabration for the residents of the state.

Ms. Cox is the Fair’s executive. The Board is committed to building the best team and supporting the future success of your Nebraska State Fair.