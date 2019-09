GRAND ISLAND – At 9:30 Sunday night the Sky Tram at the Nebraska State Fair stopped working with people on board.

The State Fair reported at 9:30 pm to media outlets that the Sky Tram had a stoppage of operation. At that time, there was 45 people on board the tram.

At 10 pm, it was reported that all riders had been safely taken off of the ride. The operator of the ride, Wade Shows, said that the issue had been resolved. They also said that safety is their top priority.