State Fire Marshal Determines Cause of Last Week’s Filley Fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal investigators have determined the cause of fire in Filley last weekend that occurred at 24738 South 162 Rd.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Following an autopsy, the deceased has been identified as Courtney Knepp, 20, of Beatrice. Preliminary results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire. Jayden Maguire, 21 and Tyler Reed, 20, both of Filley, are being treated at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, both remain in critical condition.