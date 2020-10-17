State Highway Commission meeting planned for October 23rd

October 16, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The State Highway Commission will hold its regular meeting October 23, 2020, 8:30 a.m. at the Hastings Auditorium, 400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings NE, 68901.

You can also attend virtually by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number

145 074 8056 to connect to the call. If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile

viewing, please contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified. If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, please email to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 4 Engineer Wes Wahlgren will discuss current

and future highway improvement projects. For additional information, contact the NDOT District 4 Office.

The agenda for the meeting is attached to this document and can also be found on the NDOT website at http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.

The State Highway Commission will gather for dinner on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Lochland Country Club located at 601 W Lochland Road in Hastings, Nebraska.