State Patrol Begins 63rd Basic Recruit Camp

JULY 6, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Twenty-three recruits have started their journey to become troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). Today at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island, NSP began its 63rd Basic Recruit Camp.

“Every new camp marks a milestone for our agency and the beginning of an immensely rewarding career for the recruits,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These 23 men and women are joining a dedicated team of troopers who serve Nebraska with pride from border to border every day.”

The recruits of NSP Camp 63 are from three states and 16 communities across Nebraska.

Travis Bauer – Kearney, NE John Lonnborg – Beatrice, NE

Simon Bessmer – Omaha, NE Kaleb Mayfield – La Vista, NE

Aaron Borcyk – Omaha, NE Glen McGavren – Omaha, NE

Matthew Brown – Bayard, NE Joel McGrew – Lincoln, NE

Nicholas Buck – Rochester, MN Grant Moody – Aurora, NE

Tyler Evans – Stanton, NE Andrew Ochoa – Alliance, NE

Gideon Fink – Scottsbluff, NE Donnita Pfeifer – Bassett, NE

Aaron Hartley – Omaha, NE Justin Pleskac – Omaha, NE

Scott Hild – Edgar, NE Jenna Riddle – Lincoln, NE

Nathan Karr – Hastings, NE Aaron Scott – Republican City, NE

Joshua Ko – Pearl City, HI Matthew Wagner – Grand Island, NE

Chase Landry – Valley, NE

“These recruits have gone through a rigorous process to reach this point and have demonstrated their desire to serve the citizens of our state,” said Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of the NSP Training Academy. “They will spend the next six months with our talented training academy staff to equip them with the skills they’ll need to serve Nebraska for many years to come.”

Camp 63 is the second basic recruit camp held by NSP in 2020. The 23 recruits represent the largest class since Camp 57 in 2016, which also began with 23 recruits. The recruits will complete 22 weeks of training before graduation on December 18, 2020.