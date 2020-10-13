State Rests its Case Tuesday Morning in the Bailey Boswell Murder Trial in Dawson County

The 14th day of the Bailey Boswell Murder Trial is underway at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington.

The state rested it’s case at 10:15am after calling FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth to the stand to go over phone call data before and after Sydney Loofe’s disappearance.

Maseth went through video of Aubrey Trail and Boswell at a hotel near the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The jury also heard a phone conversation between Lincoln Police Department Investigator Cameron Cleland and Boswell. Cleland was trying to get information from her that would help in the search for Loofe.

The defense presented its case and closing arguments were heard this morning as well.

The jury has decided to begin their deliberation Wednesday morning.