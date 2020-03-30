State says more cases brought Nebraska COVID-19 total to 120

Gering, Neb. — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in far western Nebraska’s Scotts Bluff County. Local health officials say the patient is a man in his 30s who has been in isolation at his home since Tuesday. The state reported late Sunday that his case and other newly reported cases bring the state total to 120. Earlier Sunday, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ order limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer was extended to Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties. The order was extended after a community spread case was reported in Madison County.