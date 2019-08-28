class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404400 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
State studying feasibility of Lincoln-Omaha bus service | KRVN Radio

State studying feasibility of Lincoln-Omaha bus service

BY Associated Press | August 28, 2019
Home News Regional News
State studying feasibility of Lincoln-Omaha bus service

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study on starting bus service between Lincoln and Omaha.

The department is urging people to attend one of the meetings scheduled to discuss the possibility. Department director Kyle Schneweis says gauging the interest “of Nebraska motorists in a Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route is an important step in meeting our goal of maximizing existing transportation resources.”

A meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 251 Broad St., in Greenwood.

The second is set to run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln.

The final meeting is set to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center in Omaha, 2825 Y St.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments