State Transportation officials announce 4th round of County Bridge Match Program

BY News Release / Scott Miller | October 11, 2019
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a fourth round of Request for Proposals for the County Bridge Match Program.

$4 million will be distributed to counties in the next round of the cost-sharing program for replacement and repair of deficient county bridges.

The first three rounds have provided $12 million for work on 200 bridges on county roads, with the State picking up 55 percent of construction costs, and the counties providing a 45 percent match.

Applications must be submitted to NDOT by December 6, 2019, with successful counties notified in mid-January 2020.

Work on bridges selected in round four must be completed by the end of 2023.

