State Treasurer Murante issues Unclaimed Property search warning

Lincoln, Neb. (October 25, 2019) – Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante today stressed Nebraskans should never have to pay when searching for unclaimed property in their or a relative’s name. Some Nebraskans have contacted the Treasurer’s office, saying that companies had offered to find their property for a fee.

While there are other websites or companies that offer to find an individual’s unclaimed property, they may charge an exorbitant fee or contain other hidden charges. Treasurer Murante stressed that his office offers the service free of charge. Nebraskans can visit www.NebraskaLostCash.gov for in-state searches or www.MissingMoney.com for nationwide services. Both websites are easy to use, secure, and are free.

Individuals may also call toll free 1-877-572-9688 to be connected with a Nebraska Unclaimed Property Specialist, also at no charge.

“No Nebraskan should have to pay to have their unclaimed property returned to them, and it is frustrating to hear that they are falling victim to groups that charge unnecessary fees. I’m proud of the job my staff has done reuniting Nebraskans with their unclaimed property, averaging almost $15 million a year,” Murante said. “They work hard and should be a Nebraskan’s first stop during their search for unclaimed property.”