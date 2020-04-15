(Audio) State Treasurer offers free online financial education resource for students and adults

Sound financial decisions important during troubled times

Lincoln, Neb. — With thousands of Nebraska school children away from school due to the COVID-19 virus, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante recently rolled out a free, innovative and interactive online resource so students can improve their financial skills. Murante says a wide variety of lessons are available….

“Digital Lessons for Remote Learning” offers kindergarten through 12th grade students interactive, online lessons on the importance of financial literacy. Murante says the program is timely because April is Financial Literacy Month. For more information and to get started learning, parents can visit Treasurer Murante’s website, treasurer.nebraska.gov