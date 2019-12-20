class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428057 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Sen. Ben Sasse Appointment to Senate Committee on Finance | KRVN Radio

Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Sen. Ben Sasse Appointment to Senate Committee on Finance

BY Nebraska Farm Bureau | December 20, 2019
Home News Regional News
Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Sen. Ben Sasse Appointment to Senate Committee on Finance

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s appointment of Ben Sasse to the Senate’s Finance Committee gives Nebraska farmers and ranchers a strong voice on arguably one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

Sen. Sasse is unapologetically supportive of trade and now he’ll be fighting for agriculture from the front lines of the Committee that holds jurisdiction over trade, tariffs, and all other international commerce issues. Sen. Sasse has always made sure that Nebraska farmers and ranchers have a seat at the table, and we look forward to continuing to work with Sen. Sasse on agriculture priorities like expanding trade, lowering taxes, and affordable health care.” 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments