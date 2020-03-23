Statement of the Nebraska Supreme Court: Statutes Govern Eviction Hearings in Nebraska

Over the last several days, the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court has received requests from a number of individuals and organizations to impose some kind of moratorium on eviction hearings in the Courts and is mindful of the difficulties presented.
Eviction hearings in Nebraska are governed by statutes duly enacted by the Legislature. With respect to eviction matters, the Legislature requires hearing in 10 to 14 days after service upon a tenant. The Supreme Court cannot, nor can the Chief Justice, in the guise of an administrative order, order otherwise.