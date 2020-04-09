Statement Regarding Positive COVID-19 Results of YRTC-Kearney Staff

LINCOLN – It is always the intent of DHHS staff to be transparent. We have regularly communicated test results of all Nebraskans, including those of YRTC-Kearney, to the public. As we have reconciled the results of a few staff who were tested by private labs and the mass testing done this week with Two Rivers, the National Guard and NE Public Health Lab (NPHL), we can confirm that six (6) staff in total are positive for COVID-19. All YRTC-K teammates who are positive, regardless of whether they were tested through NPHL or a private lab, were immediately informed of their results and have not returned to work. Two Rivers Health Department did receive these results directly and the results were previously reported in their case totals. All YRTC-K staff and floaters were tested as of this week.

As testing capacity has expanded, it is important to note State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases; private labs are testing, as well as NPHL. Sometimes results come in to the local health department first and at times DHHS receives the results before the local health department does. This may result in an unintentional discrepancy on occasion. All parties involved work quickly to provide the public the most accurate information and issue a correction when there is an error. In this instance, we are making that correction now. We will continue to monitor all staff and residents for symptoms and we will continue to report additional cases should they be discovered. The process for compiling testing data in Nebraska continues to be refined. We appreciate your understanding and will work to prevent future inconsistencies or correct them immediately.

