LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will now provide daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals via its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus, instead of the evening news release. Local health departments continue to announce new cases as they are reported in their jurisdictions. DHHS will continue to issue news releases when a Nebraska county reports its first case of COVID-19 and if community transmission is detected in other areas of the state.