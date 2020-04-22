Staying Active During COVID-19

We all are encouraged to be active these days. It’s so important, the Governor has included it in

the 6 Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Being active is good for our physical health and our mental health. Our normal routines have

been changed, which can make it hard to find new ways to be active.

The simplest way to be active is to put on your sneakers and find a path. And this activity

doesn’t cost any money!

Here are some other ideas to consider for being active during these next months:

– Find an exercise video to guide you and others in your household.

– Walk the dog.

– Play games in the backyard, like football or tag.

– Get your garden ready.

– Dust off the treadmill and read a book while using it.

– Set up a family challenge for who can get the most active minutes during the week.

– Turn on some music and dance.

– Set up a remote visit (like FaceTime) with friends, with a plan to walk and visit at the same time. You can walk outside, walk on the treadmill, or just walk in place.

– Active housecleaning is good activity too.

Please note:

Physical activity that requires moderate effort is safe for most people. But if you have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, or other symptoms, be sure to talk with your doctor about the types and amounts of physical activity that are right for you. Also, if you have been inactive, have a chronic disease or disability, or are overweight – and want to do vigorous intensity physical activity, such as jogging, it is safest to discuss this with your doctor.

For more info on this topic and for 3 weekly examples of activity, go to https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/adding-pa/index.htm