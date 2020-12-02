Stinner: Pandemic Impact is Wildcard as Some Issues Loom in 2021 Session

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500251 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Scott Miller | December 2, 2020
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering (Photo Courtesy Nebraska Legislature)

The chair of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee says at this point, there’s really no telling what the new legislative session will look like when lawmakers return to Nebraska’s capital city next year.

During Wednesday’s virtual Pre-Legislative Breakfast sponsored by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce, State Senator John Stinner of Gering said it’s really going to be a coin-toss.

“There’s people that have talked to me about ‘Let’s select the leadership, and then suspend for 30 or 60 days. The problem with that is, we have to turn out a budget by a certain date,” said Stinner, “otherwise the Governor’s budget gets put into place. And our responsibility, our only true responsibility, is to pass a budget.”

As far as pending issues, Stinner says lawmakers really need to consider changes that would make a positive impact on capacity of the state’s prison system, and COVID and the impact on public health, including their roll in future vaccine distribution.

Stinner says he’s comfortable with the status of state finances with revenues continuing to come in above projections, but he will still push for more money to replenish the state’s rainy day fund.

