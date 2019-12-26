Stolen Doughnuts Leads To Drug Bust In York

YORK- A search for doughnuts that were stolen from Grand Central Foods in York led to the discovery of “a lot of drugs.” Employees at Grand Central Foods told the police their overnight doughnut delivery was stolen early on December 21st. An officer with the York Police Department reviewed surveillance video from the grocery store which showed people stealing six dozen doughnuts.

Sgt. Michael Hanke said the officer also recognized a pair of suspects as the same two were caught dumpster diving near the grocery store.

The Police were served a warrant to search the home where they believed the doughnuts were taken to. When the officers arrived at the home, they found the doughnuts, and in addition to that, they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Police Department then obtained a second warrant, this time to obtain the drugs.

Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis said three people were arrested: Angela Grady, 49, David Burling 50, and Timothy Brungardt, 29, all of York. According to 10/11 News Grady and Burling were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Brungardt was arrested for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.