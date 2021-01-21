Stolen Vehicle Recovered in I-80 Pursuit, Juvenile Apprehended

North Platte, Neb. — Thursday, January 21 — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Colorado juvenile and recovered a stolen vehicle following a pursuit in western Nebraska Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. CT Wednesday, a trooper located a Toyota Avalon, which had previously been reported stolen in Iowa, as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near North Platte, at mile marker 170. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle reached mile marker 158, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median of I-80 near mile marker 155. The driver was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour during the pursuit.

###