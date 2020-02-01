Storm defeat Musketeers 4-2

Sioux City, IA – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 4-2 Friday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Jack Lagerstrom, Matthew Knies, Cole McWard, and Colby Ambrosio all scored in the road win. Todd Scott stopped 19 of the Sioux City’s 21 shots on goal to record his fifth win of the year in net. Tonight’s game was the Storm’s only game of the weekend. Tri-City returns to action in a road game against Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

Tri-City took a 1-0 lead at 9:23 of the 1st period on Jack Lagerstrom’s 2nd goal of the season. Chase McLane and Nick Capone recorded assists on the goal. The Storm outshot the Musketeers 14-9 in the 1st period and carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period.

Matthew Knies notched his 11th goal of the year at 4:19 of the 2nd period to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. Knies’ goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Nick Portz and Colby Ambrosio. Less than a minute later, Cole McWard scored his 7th goal of the season to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead in the game. Nick Portz and Matthew Knies recorded assists on the goal. With less than three minutes to play in the period, Sam Stange scored an unassisted goal to give Sioux City its first goal of the game. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 12-7 in the 2nd period and carried a 3-1 lead into the 3rd period.

At 17:52 of the 3rd period, Christian Jimenez netted his 6th goal of the season to cut the Storm’s lead in half. Seconds later, at 18:09 of the 3rd period, Colby Ambrosio scored empty net goal to secure the win. Ambrosio’s goal was his team-leading 22nd of the season and was assisted by Mitchell Miller. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 31-21 and won the game 4-2.

Colby Ambrosio was named the 3rd Star of the Game, Matthew Knies was awarded 2nd Star honors, and Cole McWard was named the 1st Star of the Game. Tri-City improved to 20-14-3-2 on the year in the win.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.