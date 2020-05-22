Ashland, Neb. — Due to loosening of restrictions on gatherings, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has reopened its doors to the general public. The museum, directly west of Mahoney State Park near Ashland, closed March 16 to limit the spread of coronavirus. The museum is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, summer camp programming will run as scheduled beginning June 8. Both guests and staff are required to wear masks at all times while visiting the museum. Guests and staff are urged to wear face masks. Information regarding visitor guidelines and upcoming events is available at sacmuseum.org