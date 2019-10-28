Student’s death from parking garage fall likely accidental

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln police say the death of a 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student appears to be accidental.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police found the body of Dane LeClair in downtown Lincoln around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officer Angela Sands says LeClair, of Pittsford, New York, died after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage. She says that based on video surveillance footage, LeClair fell at around 3:40 a.m. and his death appeared to be accidental. She says an autopsy will determine whether alcohol was involved.

LeClair was a master of business administration student and a student manager for the Nebraska volleyball team.

Here is a statement from head coach John Cook:

“The Nebraska volleyball family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of one of our graduate student managers, Dane Leclair. From the moment Dane joined our program this summer, he made a lasting positive impact on all of us with his big smile and friendly personality. Dane brought a lot of energy to our team, and our players and staff will greatly miss him.”

A native of Pittsford, N.Y., Leclair joined the Nebraska volleyball program as a graduate student manager in the summer of 2019 and was an MBA student at UNL. Leclair finished a playing career at Loyola Chicago in 2019, where he set personal bests in kills (117), aces (9), digs (116) and blocks (45) as a senior.