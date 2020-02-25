Study begins in US to test possible coronavirus treatment

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443086 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 25, 2020
Omaha, Neb. —  The first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible coronavirus treatment is underway in Nebraska and is eventually expected to include 400 patients at 50 locations around the world.

Half the patients will receive the antiviral medicine remdesivir while the other half will receive a placebo. Several other studies are already underway internationally.

Dr. Andre Kalil, who will oversee the study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Tuesday the clinical trial was developed quickly in response to the virus outbreak that is centered in China.

