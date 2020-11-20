Stuhr Museum announces partical closure

A Message from Stuhr Museum’s Executive Director Chris Hochstetler



Stuhr Museum family and friends,

The Corona Virus Pandemic has been very trying for all of us and our beloved Stuhr Museum has also been challenged by it. We are a place that thrives on the visits and interactions with all of you. Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted those visits and interactions significantly. In order to provide the safest environment possible for our employees and to sustain precious resources that will be needed to navigate the rest of this pandemic and to continue to provide the dynamic and unique experiences that you know so well from Stuhr, we announce a partial closure of the museum.

Effective immediately, the Museum will be open weekly on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum will be closed to the public, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, until further notice.

Please visit our website for information about continuing Holiday Programming.

We are truly grateful for the support that all of you have given us through these difficult times. If you feel the desire to support us now and help us return to a more normal operations in the spring, please consider purchasing or renewing your membership at stuhrmuseum.org or making a donation to our Annual Fund Drive at stuhrmuseum.org/foundation

With much gratitude,

Chris Hochstetler Executive Director