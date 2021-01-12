Subject arrested in North Platte stabbing

North Platte, Neb. — North Platte Police Police took a subject into custody Monday without incident in connection with a New Year’s Day stabbing.

53 year old Nick Cooper was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. On January 1st at 10:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Walnut for an assault. They found a 32 year old male victim who had a stab wound to the abdomen.

Officers learned that the victim and Cooper got into an argument outside the residence. During the argument, Cooper stabbed the victim one time in the abdomen. The argument continued briefly after the assault and Cooper then fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The victim was transported by the North Platte Fire Department to Great Plains Health where he was treated for his injuries. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from the assault.