Subject arrested near Gretna after assaulting Trooper

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 (OMAHA, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Council Bluffs man following a confrontation in the parking lot of Nebraska Crossing, near exit 432 on Interstate 80.

At approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, NSP was informed of a vehicle suspected of a hit and run crash near 108th and L streets in Omaha. The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Dakota, was traveling westbound on I-80 toward Gretna. Witnesses then reported a second hit and run in the parking lot of Nebraska Crossing. The trooper located the vehicle in the parking lot and observed the driver to be sleeping.

The trooper knocked on the window several times to awaken the driver, at which point the driver woke up and immediately threw open the door, striking the trooper in the chest. The man exited the vehicle and charged at the trooper, resulting in a physical altercation. After multiple rounds of the trooper creating separation between he and subject, and multiple verbal and non-verbal commands went ignored by the subject, the trooper deployed a taser. The subject was then taken into custody.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered an open alcohol container, a firearm concealed in a backpack, and multiple containers of marijuana. The suspect tested with a BAC of .171.

The subject, Jared Raymon, 44, of Council Bluffs, IA, was arrested for assault on an officer, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and carrying a concealed weapon. Raymon was medically cleared by EMTs on scene and lodged in Sarpy County Jail.