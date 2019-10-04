class="post-template-default single single-post postid-411942 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Subject Found Deceased While Serving Search Warrant

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 4, 2019
OCTOBER 3, 2019 (HASTINGS, NEB.)  — At approximately 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Lincoln Police Department, attempted to serve a search warrant on a home in west Hastings. The warrant was part of a case being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department.

As law enforcement personnel knocked on the door and announced their presence, there was no answer from inside the home. Movement was observed inside the home during that time. After waiting to allow time for the occupant to answer the door, law enforcement breached the front door to the residence.

The troopers and officers searched the home and found the sole occupant deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the event.

NSP has requested that the Hastings Police Department conduct the investigation into the death.

 

 

 

