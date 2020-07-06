Subject sought by law enforcement in custody

Cozad, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol issued an update Monday on Twitter, shortly after 8:30 a.m., that with the assistance of Cozad Police Department, it apprehended an individual being sought since yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to assist the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office near mile marker 231 on Interstate 80, between Cozad and Lexington.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office had stopped to assist a stranded motor vehicle. A male then ran from the scene toward the Platte River. The male was identified as Shawn Erpelding. Erpelding is believed to be armed.

Erpelding is 5’11” and 145 lbs with a shaved head. Erpelding was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

A media release said not to approach Erpelding if you see him. Law enforcement asks you to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s office at 911 or 308-324-3011 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8047.

