Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Go To Remote Learning for Next Week, Oct. 10-24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School will be moving to remote learning next week, October 10-24.

SEM School has seen a significant increase in positive COVID cases as well as individuals with COVID related symptoms.

SEM Superintendent Kevin Finkey wrote in a letter to parents saying, “I have every confidence that our academic staff will work with students to provide the best digital learning experience they can.”

Unlike quarantined learning, extra-curricular events will continue, with close monitoring, and only those who are non-symptomatic may participate.