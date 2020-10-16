class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491814 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Go To Remote Learning for Next Week, Oct. 10-24 | KRVN Radio

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Go To Remote Learning for Next Week, Oct. 10-24

BY KRVN News | October 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School Go To Remote Learning for Next Week, Oct. 10-24
Courtesy/SEM School

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller School will be moving to remote learning next week, October 10-24.

SEM School has seen a significant increase in positive COVID cases as well as individuals with COVID related symptoms.

SEM Superintendent Kevin Finkey wrote in a letter to parents saying, “I have every confidence that our academic staff will work with students to provide the best digital learning experience they can.”

Unlike quarantined learning, extra-curricular events will continue, with close monitoring, and only those who are non-symptomatic may participate.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: