Sumner’s 4th of July Celebration Will Continue With Restrictions

SUMNER, NE – The Sumner Commercial Club has announced the schedule for the annual Sumner 4th of July Celebration.

“Due to the current pandemic the celebration looks different this year. Unfortunately, parades, carnivals and street dances are restricted. But there are many things that are not restricted, like family, fun and freedom” said, Sumner Commercial Club President, Kristen Triplett.

The Sumner 4th of July Celebration will kick off on Saturday, June 27th with the traditional Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament and the 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament. In years past the S-E-M Alumni banquet would be on Saturday but it has been postponed until next year.

On Sunday, June 28th, the Sumner Commercial Club will host a picnic, serving sack lunches with limited seating in the Sumner Community Hall, outside seating, and at the Sumner Park. The Toad & Turtle Race will begin at 1 pm; registration will begin early at 11 am to allow for social distancing. There will be an Ice Cream Social with the Sumner EMT’s during the Toad & Turtle Race. At 5 pm that day, the S-E-M Cross Country team will host a 5k & 1-mile Splash Run.

The Sumner Saddle Club will have two rodeo performances. July 3rd at 7:30 pm & July 4th at 1:30 pm. There will be a Rodeo Calcutta on July 2nd. There will not be a street dance this year.

“We had to cancel the morning parade this year. That hurt a lot, but it is best for the health and safety of the community. We feel that the afternoon activities and the Cruise Night will be a great way to celebrate instead”, said Triplett. The afternoon of July 4th will be filled with some new and old activities. Starting at 3 pm there will be Bingo at the Sumner Community Hall.

There will be food trucks, vendors and Live Entertainment in the Sumner Park starting at 4 pm. The annual 4th of July parade will be replaced with an evening Cruise Night starting at 6 pm. Cruise your car, truck, tractor, motorcycle or float around Sumner and then enjoy the Fireworks at the Sumner Ball Field at dusk, there will be concessions available. “We hope that everyone has as much good, quality family time as they can stand while staying safe and healthy” said Triplett. Be responsible, wash your hands, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and stay home if you or someone you know has been sick.

A complete schedule of events is available on the Sumner Commercial Club Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/SumnerCommercialClub/