Superintendent at Centennial Public Schools Arrested for Child Abuse and Third Degree Sexual Assault

BY Seward County Sheriff's Office | July 14, 2020
Tim Dewaard-Photo Courtesy Seward County Sheriff's Department

On Monday, July 13, 2020, an investigation conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of the Superintendent of Centennial Public School in relation to charges involving a high school-aged student.

Timothy Dewaard, 56, of Utica, NE was arrested for Child Abuse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. DeWaard received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond 7/14/2020.

This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office. Our office is working closely with Centennial Public School officials, and their cooperation is appreciated during this time. If you or someone you know has ever been a victim of abuse, please contact our office at 402-643-2359.

