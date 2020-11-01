Superior Volunteer Fire Department on-scene elevator fire

Click Update

Superior, Neb. — Firefighters are urging people to avoid Highway 8 east of Superior in Nuckolls County as they say the area remains an “active scene” following an explosion at Aurora Cooperative in Superior Saturday around 4:00 p.m. Superior Volunteer Fire Department is working to get tankers to the scene for a steady flow of water to get the fire out.

Aurora Cooperative is also supplying water to fight the fire. It’s also been requested that motorists stay off the dirt road surrounding the co-op. No word on what caused the incident or whether there are injuries.

The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office requests the public not drive around the barricades at the Aurora Co-op. First responders are trying to do their jobs and do not need any additional obstacles to go around. Please keep your distance as they continue to work.