Supplies needed at local assisted living or nursing facilities

Nebraska’s assisted living and nursing facilities are working to prevent the Coronavirus from impacting its residents. The Nebraska Health Care Association is asking businesses to consider donating items such as face masks and shields, disposable gloves, scrubs, and alcohol-based sanitizer to their local assisted living or nursing facility.

“We’re hearing from our peers in other states that otherwise unconventional partners to long-term care are donating items and playing a part in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus in their local assisted living or nursing facility,” said Heath Boddy, NHCA President and CEO. “We’ve even heard that local businesses, such as clothes manufacturers, are shifting their focus to the production of hospital gowns. If Nebraskans are looking for ways to help our state in this pandemic, these are great examples of how they can do that.”

NHCA recommends businesses and organizations – including dental clinics, veterinarians, schools, brewing companies, salons, tattoo parlors, and textile, manufacturing, and construction companies – contact their local assisted living facility or nursing home to determine its needs and ability to receive the items.