Surprise Commercial Vehicle Inspections Held in Lincoln

JULY 29, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Wednesday, July 29, in Lincoln. NSP was assisted by the Lincoln Police Department.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 32 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 13 vehicles and trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 113 violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law and took 21 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers also placed two drivers out of service for various driver violations.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes. Additional MAPS operations will be conducted throughout the summer.

The MAPS Team in funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.