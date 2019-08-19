Surprise Commercial Vehicle Inspections Held in North Platte

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Friday, August 16, in North Platte. The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 31 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to nine vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 68 violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, and took eight vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks.

Troopers also placed two drivers out of service for no CDL (1) and expired driver’s license (1). Drivers were also cited for possession of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. Troopers issued $3,905 in citations. Additionally, one driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and another for an outstanding warrant.

The MAPS Team will conduct special enforcement operations in several Nebraska communities throughout the summer months.

The MAPS Team in funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.