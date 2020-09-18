Surprise Commercial Vehicle Inspections Held in Ogallala

Ogallala, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday, September 17, in Ogallala and the surrounding area.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 23 inspections. Troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) sticker to 10 vehicles and trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 95 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations or state law and placed 21 vehicles out of service (OOS). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Inspections often include more than one vehicle, such as a truck and a trailer, which is why the number of CVSA stickers and OOS vehicles is greater than the number of total inspections. Troopers also placed one driver out of service.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team in funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.