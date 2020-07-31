Surprise Commercial Vehicle Inspections Held in Seward

JULY 30, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday, July 30, in Seward and the surrounding area.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 15 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 5 vehicles and trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 24 violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law and took 5 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers also placed one driver out of service for a drug violation.

For the week of MAPS operations, troopers conducted 112 inspections and awarded 52 CVSA decals. Troopers also discovered 57 vehicle and 8 driver out of service violations.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes. Additional MAPS operations will be conducted throughout the summer.

The MAPS Team in funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.