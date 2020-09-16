Surprise Truck Inspections in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) planned to conduct surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Wednesday, September 16, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in North Platte and the surrounding area in Lincoln County.

The morning inspections were scheduled to be conducted at several locations:

18th street just west of Highway 83, near the National Guard facilities

North Carr Ave between Highway 30 and West 9th Street

South Parkway Drive, near Menards

Buffalo Bill Ave south of West Walker Road

Buffalo Bill Ave north of State Farm Road

Victoria Lane south of East Walker Road

In the afternoon, troopers will perform roving patrols throughout Lincoln County.

The inspections are performed by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Preventative Selective (MAPS) Team, which is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division of the Nebraska State Patrol check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, and permits associated with commercial vehicles (trucks, semi-trailers, and buses).

The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event. Several more events are scheduled to be held throughout the state this summer.

To protect the surprise element of the inspections, all media are asked to withhold any public reporting of the inspections until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. The results of the MAPS enforcement activity will be released following the conclusion of Wednesday’s enforcement.