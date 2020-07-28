Surprise Truck Inspections in York County

JULY 28, 2020 — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Tuesday, July 28, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in York and the surrounding area in York County.

The morning inspections were conducted at two locations:

York County Fairgrounds – North Nebraska Avenue and 4-H Drive

West Frontage Road – West side of Highway 81, south of South 21st Street

Highway 81 Frontage Roads – Immediately south of Interstate 80

In the afternoon, troopers performed roving patrols throughout York County.

The inspections are performed by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Preventative Selective (MAPS) Team, which is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division of the Nebraska State Patrol check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, and permits associated with commercial vehicles (trucks, semi-trailers, and buses).

The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event. Several more events are scheduled to be held throughout the state this summer.