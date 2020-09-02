class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482769 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Survey: Midwest economy improves despite pandemic, derecho

BY Associated Press | September 2, 2020
Omaha, Neb. —   A new survey of business leaders released Tuesday shows economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states.

That includes improvements in employment and economic outlook amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the devastation from a rare wind storm earlier in the month.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey’s employment index moved above growth neutral 50 for the first time since January, coming in at 54.8 for August, compared with 48.5 in July. The overall index for the region improved to 60 in August from July’s 57.4. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

