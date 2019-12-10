UPDATE Suspcisous Person Near GI Public Schools Forces Lockout

GRAND ISLAND- Some elementary schools in Grand Island were in a lockout due to a report of a suspicious person, according to Grand Island Public Schools. The schools that were in the lockout include Lincoln, Howard, Jefferson, and Knickrehm elementary schools.

The Grand Island Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to kill a dog and possibly stab a person on Tuesday morning. GIPD was called to a home in the 400 block of west 11th, at approximately 7:00 A.M. this morning.

Grand Island Police Department Captain Jim Duering said a 30-year-old white male, armed at the time with a knife, fled the scene.

The school district then announced a lockout at 7:40 A.M. The lockouts for the schools were ended at 9:45 A.M. when parents were allowed to enter the school.

The Grand Island Police Department posted this tweet recently about the wanted suspect.