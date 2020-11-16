Suspect arrested after confrontation with Trooper

NOVEMBER 16, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a North Platte man Sunday evening following an incident at a truck stop in Elm Creek.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., NSP was notified that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate the suspect of a reported assault. The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun. Approximately two hours later, a trooper was on another call at the Pilot truck stop in Elm Creek when he received information that the suspect being sought by Buffalo County deputies was possibly hiding in one of the shower stalls at the truck stop.

The trooper made contact with the subject. As the trooper attempted to place the subject into custody, the man resisted arrest and attempted to flee. A physical confrontation ensued, during which the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody. The suspect was not injured during the confrontation, but the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The trooper was treated at Kearney Regional Hospital and released last night.

The suspect, Matthew Taylor, 25, of North Platte, was turned over to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies and lodged in Buffalo County Jail for resisting arrest, third degree assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency for suspected assault reported earlier in the evening.