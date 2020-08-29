Suspect Arrested After Stealing Construction Pickup during Pursuit

AUGUST 28, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — A North Platte man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Platte this afternoon. The effort included the Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and North Platte Police Department.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. today, a trooper observed a Toyota SUV fail to stop at a stop light at the intersection of Highway 83 and Walker Rd, south of Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper pursued as the vehicle continued on surface roads south of I-80 for a short time before driving northbound on Highway 83 into North Platte.

As the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 83, the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver then fled on foot through a building construction site, entered one of the construction pickups on site, and drove off. The trooper remained at the scene of the theft with the original vehicle.

A short time later, the driver was located at a residence on B Street by North Platte Police Officers, where he was taken into custody. The driver, Rosendo Duran, 28, of North Platte, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, and violating a traffic control device. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Duran also had two outstanding warrants from Hall County.