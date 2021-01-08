Suspect arrested in Kearney bomb threat

KEARNEY – An arrest has been made in the Buffalo County Courthouse bomb threat.
With regard to the investigation of the January 7 bomb threat, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Lamer, age 44, who is a current transient of Kearney.
On Friday January 8, at approximately 1:45 PM Lamer was arrested without incident by KPD officers and sheriff’s deputies in a parking lot near the 600 block of East 23rd St in Kearney.
Lamer was transported to the Buffalo County Jail on booked on charges of Threatening the Use of Explosives (Class IV felony) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Class II Misdemeanor).
The investigation is continuing.