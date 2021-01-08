Suspect arrested in Kearney bomb threat

KEARNEY – An arrest has been made in the Buffalo County Courthouse bomb threat.

With regard to the investigation of the January 7 bomb threat, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Lamer, age 44, who is a current transient of Kearney.

On Friday January 8, at approximately 1:45 PM Lamer was arrested without incident by KPD officers and sheriff’s deputies in a parking lot near the 600 block of East 23rd St in Kearney.