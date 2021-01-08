class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507184 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Suspect arrested in Kearney bomb threat | KRVN Radio

Suspect arrested in Kearney bomb threat

BY BCSO | January 8, 2021
Courtesy/Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. Steven L. Lamer

KEARNEY – An arrest has been made in the Buffalo County Courthouse bomb threat.

With regard to the investigation of the January 7 bomb threat, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Lamer, age 44, who is a current transient of Kearney.
RRN/ The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated this morning(Thurs). The nature of the evacuation was not immediately confirmed.
On Friday January 8, at approximately 1:45 PM Lamer was arrested without incident by KPD officers and sheriff’s deputies in a parking lot near the 600 block of East 23rd St in Kearney.
Lamer was transported to the Buffalo County Jail on booked on charges of Threatening the Use of Explosives (Class IV felony) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Class II Misdemeanor).
The investigation is continuing.
