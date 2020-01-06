Suspect Has Been Arrested In Connection With Alleged Break-Ins And Burglaries In York

YORK- Hunter McCuistian, a 22-year-old male who has self-reported as a transient, has been arrested on nine counts of burglary and 12 counts of criminal mischief in regards to break-ins and attempted break-ins in York. McCuistian was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve. The break-ins began on Thanksgiving and the York Police Department has been investigating ever since. Most of the incidents occurred downtown, but some did occur outside of that area. According to the police department, about 20 incidents have happened since Thanksgiving.

Investigators say in some of the break-ins cash was taken and one of the high dollar value items that was taken was a firearm.

According to Chief Tjaden, an off-duty officer saw a man wearing clothing that matched a suspect from video footage during previous burglaries and attempted burglaries. Also according to Tjaden, the off-duty officer contacted on-duty officers to handle the situation.

McCuistian admitted to the involvement of at least seven local business burglaries or attempted burglaries, according to Cheif Tjaden. Tjaden also said that he is confident that more arrests will happen in the near future.

McCuistian is being held in York County Jail.