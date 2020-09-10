Suspect in hit and run crash arrested

Grand Island, Neb. — 21 year old Luis Alejandro Ruiz was arrested Wedesday at 5:30 p.m. as the alleged driver who fled the scene of a three-vehicle accident September 5 at the intersection of Anderson and Locust streets in Grand Island that resulted in life threatening injuries to a teenage girl.

The 13 year old Grand Island girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, is paralyzed from the waist down and still listed in critical condition.

Grand Island Police Department (GIPD) posted an update on its Facebook page that Ruiz was arrested at his residence following tips and information received from the public. Ruiz was taken into custody for leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering aid, a felony. He was also booked in for willful reckless driving.

GIPD says the possibility that he was under the influence at the time of the accident is still being investigated.

