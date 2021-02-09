Suspect sought in Kansas bank robbery

KRVN News has confirmed a bank robbery occurred around 9:50am Tuesday in Burr Oak, KS. It was reported at the Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company. Authorities are looking for a white, male subject who was dressed in dark or black clothing and armed with a rifle.

The suspect was believed to be in a grey 2009 Dodge pickup with extended cab and Kansas license plate “250MSD”. The pickup has a flatbed on it with two spare tires strapped onto the flatbed.

No information was available on whether there were any injuries in the robbery or direction of travel of suspect vehicle.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Burr Oak, KS is located near the Nebraska border and about 55 miles south of Hastings, NE.