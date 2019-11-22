Suspect sought in sexual assault of child case

A Phelps County arrest warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old Holdrege man on several charges including 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault and 2nd Degree False Imprisonment. It stems from an investigation by the Holdrege Police Department. The details have been sealed by Phelps County Court Judge Tim Hoeft.

Julio Cesar Chavez is a Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police Chief Dennis DaMoude says the suspect also goes by the name of Julio Chavez and Julio Cesar Chavez Virelas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chavez is asked to contact the Holdrege Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.